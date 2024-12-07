Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

