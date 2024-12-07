Walleye Trading LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 78,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 935,005 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 796,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,560,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $8,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SAND shares. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

