Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Bicara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,913,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,324,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAX opened at $21.10 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73.

Insider Transactions at Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This represents a 74.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. The trade was a 8.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

