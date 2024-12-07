Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 126,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,197,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

