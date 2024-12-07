Wahed Invest LLC Sells 50,292 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,292 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD.com Price Performance
JD stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.