Wahed Invest LLC Sells 50,292 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,292 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

