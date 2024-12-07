Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 687 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,302.78. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

