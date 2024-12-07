Wahed Invest LLC Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Rollins by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,236,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

