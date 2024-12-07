Wahed Invest LLC Buys 331 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 92.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 85.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,295,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,007 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 38.3% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 48,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,523,371.37. This trade represents a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,723,707. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,938. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

