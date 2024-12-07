Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Xylem by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Xylem by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 547,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 77,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

XYL stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

