W. Christopher Durborow Sells 5,170 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $415,564.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,316.28. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 266,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. The business had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 659.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 66.7% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

