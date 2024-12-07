Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.93.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $412.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.49. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $229.07 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

