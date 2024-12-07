Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $649,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after buying an additional 1,596,924 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,797,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,104,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

