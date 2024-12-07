Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 238,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MS opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $136.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.21.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

