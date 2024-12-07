Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $399,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after buying an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,911,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $489.81 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.87.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

