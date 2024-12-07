Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,331,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 294.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 86,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 145.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 466,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 276,374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,805,000 after buying an additional 67,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 334,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 172,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

BEP opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.18 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -173.17%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.