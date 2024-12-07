Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,569.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,209,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

