Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,275 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWIM. FMR LLC grew its position in Latham Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Latham Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Latham Group stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.22 million, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity at Latham Group

In other news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,626.64. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $69,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,584.90. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Latham Group

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.