VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

