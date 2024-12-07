Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 8,228 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $89,910.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,323,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,916,572.25. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjay Pandey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $106,500.50. The trade was a 83.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 280,523 shares of company stock worth $4,403,445 and have sold 135,676 shares worth $2,163,851. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 90.79%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

