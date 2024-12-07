Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,078 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 63.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 1,145.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 750,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 40.4% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.34. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSAT

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.