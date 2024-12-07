Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,078 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 63.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 1,145.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 750,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 40.4% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viasat Price Performance
Shares of VSAT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.34. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VSAT
Viasat Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.