Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives $17.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.91.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Vestis has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Vestis had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $684.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.54 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Vestis’s payout ratio is 87.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vestis by 223.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after buying an additional 2,591,593 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Vestis by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,631,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,413 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,486,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,752,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 22.7% in the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,330,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

