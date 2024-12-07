Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $290,920.00 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 58,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $290,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,117,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,587,560. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 37.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

