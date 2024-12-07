Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 209,855 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,855 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. HSBC cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Grab Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.14 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.