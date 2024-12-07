Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 118,416 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,416 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Core & Main by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 1,195,600.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 542.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter worth $8,427,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Core & Main
In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,237.25. This trade represents a 56.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $15,926,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Stock Performance
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
