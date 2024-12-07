Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.