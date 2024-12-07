Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Global by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 121.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 376,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 206,318 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Liberty Global by 296.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 108.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 86,220 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.