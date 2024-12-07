Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 220.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 1,647.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $264,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Lemonade Price Performance

LMND opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other news, Director Maria Angelidis-Smith acquired 18,512 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $507,599.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,599.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,045. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.