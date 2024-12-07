Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $30.63 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,983.90. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.