Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) CAO Sells $41,452.16 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,107.20. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Wygant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $215,822.48.

Veracyte Price Performance

VCYT opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Veracyte by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

