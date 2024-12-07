Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) CAO Sells $41,452.16 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,107.20. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Wygant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $215,822.48.
VCYT opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $46.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Veracyte by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
