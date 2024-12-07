Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $250.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $165.12 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.61.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 41.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

