Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.48 and traded as high as $140.10. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF shares last traded at $139.18, with a volume of 26,144 shares traded.
Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFMF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 213.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000.
About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF
The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
