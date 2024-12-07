Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Reduced by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $302.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $226.71 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

