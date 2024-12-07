Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.