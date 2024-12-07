Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $302.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.13 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

