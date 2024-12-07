Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 152,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $960,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

