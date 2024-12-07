Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $238,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after buying an additional 894,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,745,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

