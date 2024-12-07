Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.30 and traded as high as $25.50. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 73,093 shares traded.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

