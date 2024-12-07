Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.63 and traded as high as $62.16. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF shares last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 24,263 shares changing hands.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

