Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,117,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,858,000 after purchasing an additional 507,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vale by 57.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,778,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,478 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth about $11,680,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 17.6% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 469,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of VALE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

