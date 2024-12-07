Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Valaris in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valaris from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. This represents a 51.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This represents a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after buying an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 182,467 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at $13,306,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 123.3% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 235,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. Valaris has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

