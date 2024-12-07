URU Metals (LON:URU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.50 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 94 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.23).

URU Metals Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.75.

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

