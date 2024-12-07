Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67. 4,263,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,624,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.