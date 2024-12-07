Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,073.60. The trade was a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.