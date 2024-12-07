United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Lowered by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 20.1% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $35,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 566,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,078,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,766.10. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,142 shares of company stock worth $47,460,419. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

