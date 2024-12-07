United Services Automobile Association Sells 98,416 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,416 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 640.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE CVE opened at $15.02 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

