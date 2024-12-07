United Services Automobile Association Sells 29,905 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

