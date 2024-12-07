United Services Automobile Association Sells 22,851 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

