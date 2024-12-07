United Services Automobile Association Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $531.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $196.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.