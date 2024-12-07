United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,771 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
United Parcel Service Price Performance
UPS stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
