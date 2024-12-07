United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 1512482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 237,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 112,624 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 398.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 163,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

